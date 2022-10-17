TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has formed a new partnership with Dartmouth Health Connected Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to provide acute care TeleEmergency (TeleED) services to Grace Cottage patients.
Through this partnership, Dartmouth Health TeleED can quickly bring additional board-certified emergency physicians and experienced emergency nurses to a patient’s bedside through live interactive audiovisual technology and collaborate with the local clinical team, including prompt assessment and treatment recommendations.
“While Grace Cottage continues to remain independent, this collaboration with Dartmouth Health Connected Care enables us to enhance our already-stellar team of Emergency Department providers,” said Doug DiVello, president and CEO of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital.
With this new partnership, Dartmouth Health TeleED physicians and staff can provide critical-situation services, joining the local team at Grace Cottage Hospital as they prioritize and guide interventions. Patients are evaluated, managed and treated in real-time collaboration with the local attending physician or associate provider, which enhances emergency care at the local level.
“The primary goal of the Center for Telehealth is to help deliver exceptional care to patients across northern New England, regardless of location,” said Dr. Kevin Curtis, medical director of Dartmouth Health Connected Care. “We began our partnership with Grace Cottage’s health care team in April 2022 collaborating on TeleNeurology services, and we are very pleased to now offer TeleEmergency services, as well.”
Dartmouth Health began providing TeleED service at Grace Cottage Hospital 24/7 in August.
“We went ‘live’ with TeleEmergency Services in early August and the very next day the Dartmouth Health TeleED team helped us save the life of a patient in our Emergency Department,” said Dr. George Terwilliger, chief medical officer at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital. “Following stabilization, the transfer to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for urgent surgery was swift and seamless, arranged by the Dartmouth Health TeleED team that had already been assisting our emergency department team with the patient through two-way video communication.”
To learn more about Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, visit gracecottage.org. For information about Dartmouth Health Connected Care and Center for Telehealth, visit dartmouth-hitchcock.org/connected-care.