TOWNSHEND — Too much time stuck at home? Ready to dream for the future?
Grace Cottage’s Annual Cabin Fever Online Auction, February 14-24, offers a chance to bid on Caribbean trips, an African safari, local foods, outings to local restaurants and inns, fun outdoor venues, arts and crafts, and more.
Included are an array of gift certificates for hair salons, groceries, auto services, coffee, and other items. Or choose to be famous: bid to have a character named after you in Archer Mayor’s next book.
There’s something for every taste and budget, including treasures you can’t buy anywhere else, ranging in value from $20 to priceless.
Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. All proceeds benefit the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund.
To view items and bid (starting Feb. 14), visit 32auctions.com/gracecottage2021