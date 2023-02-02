TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage is billing its Cabin Fever Online Auction as "a perfect way to bring fun and joy to winter." Guests will find items that are practical, delectable, delightful, and inspirational. Bidding takes place from Feb. 14 to 27
Each year, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Cabin Fever Online Auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more, all donated by local businesses and individuals.
All proceeds support patient care at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital.
Guests can now visit the auction website to register, check out the selection, and plan-biddings by visiting 32auctions.com/CabinFeverAuction2023. For more information, visit gracecottage.org/auction or email info@gracecottage.org.