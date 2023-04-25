TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital will be hosting its annual Family-Friendly 5K with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, May 13, at the Townshend Town Common.
Participants can run, walk, roll, stroll, or push their baby carriage for the family-friendly event.
Registration is $20 per participant; children younger than 18 are free with signed parent or guardian permission. Registration is open at gracecottage.org/events. A virtual option is also available. Register at the same link.
Second Wind will provide official timing. Last year’s winners were Al Claussen of Townshend, with a time of 18:49, and Kelsey Taddei of Townshend, at 24:44 – while pushing two children in a stroller and while supervising another child next to her on a bicycle.
For more information, contact Grace Cottage Foundation at info@gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.