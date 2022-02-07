TOWNSHEND — From a tropical vacation to local craft items, Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital’s upcoming online auction has an item for everyone.
Its annual Cabin Fever Online Auction offers over 150 items donated by generous local businesses and individuals, with all proceeds benefitting the Grace Cottage Emergency Department renovation.
Bidding takes place Feb. 14 to 27. Visit the auction site now to get registered, check out the selection and plan bidding. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.
Visit www.32auctions.com/CabinFeverAuction2022, so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day.