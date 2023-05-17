BELLOWS FALLS — Grace Waryas has been named the second-place Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship Contest winner for Vermont. She received the prestigious award based on letters of reference, school activities, service to the community, school transcript, her responses to contest questions, and her future plans.
Grace was required to write an essay without prior knowledge of the subject within a two-hour time limit and without reference material. This year’s essay title was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” with a focus question, “How will the essential actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?” The Vermont State Society awarded Waryas a certificate and a $100 cash award in recognition of her achievement and as a student who exemplifies the DAR good citizen qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Waryas is the daughter of Rebecca Bezanson and is a student at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Senior students from any and all accredited Vermont High Schools are eligible to compete in the Good Citizen Scholarship Contest via local DAR Chapters. Essays and credentials are independently judged by non-DAR judges, and winners from each of the sponsoring chapters advance to the state level of judging. The Good Citizen scholarship is awarded without reference to or regard of race, religion, sex, national origin, or disability.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.