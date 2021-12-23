What’s the worst thing to say to yourself when you arrive at a holiday gathering and see all of the food choices? “No, I can’t have that.” This creates a feeling of being deprived. Instead, decide what you want most, and build your other choices around that.
For example, it’s better to say, “I’ll have the mashed potatoes and skip the stuffing.” Or have a small taste of everything, not a heaping mound.
Moderation is the key. Make your calories count.
Here’s a visual that can help: use the “Plate Method.” Draw imaginary lines on your plate, dividing it into three sections, one line down the middle, and one of the halves divided in half. Half of your plate should contain non-starchy vegetables (salad, lightly seasoned green beans, brussel sprouts, or carrots, for example). One quarter of your plate should contain protein (chicken, turkey, fish, beans, eggs, cheese, beef, or ham, for example), and one-quarter should be healthy carbohydrates (whole grains, brown rice, a small baked potato with skin on, sweet potatoes, or whole-grain bread). Keep this picture in mind as you fill your plate. That’s a healthy plan.
And speaking of planning, you can start preparing even before you arrive at the next party.
When going to a party, don’t arrive on an empty stomach. Eat a salad, some nuts, or a small sandwich before you arrive. Also, never skip meals, as this may cause you to be less mindful and to overeat.
Another way to plan ahead is by offering to bring a healthy dish or two, something you really like. You’ll be starting off with some healthy food choices already made, and your host will appreciate the help!
As soon as you arrive, look over the food options and make a plan. Concentrate on having lots of healthy vegetables and fruits, a fist-size portion of protein, and eat slowly – you’ll be full with fewer calories, and your body will be getting the nutrients you need to stay healthy.
Remember that a whole food choice is a better choice (a small undressed baked potato, white or sweet, is 120-130 calories; the same size portion of mashed potatoes with gravy is around 220; a cup of cooked carrots is around 45 calories; half a cup of candied yams is around 170). Avoid processed foods and focus on fiber.
No matter what foods you eat, these habits will help your body digest foods at a healthier pace:
• Drink lots of water (water helps you to feel full, and we generally don’t drink enough; aim for 64 oz. daily).
• Get some exercise each day; aim for 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
• Limit alcoholic drinks to one a day for women, and two a day for men (sipping water alongside a glass of wine can make it last longer and help you to consume less).
• If you have diabetes, keep monitoring your blood sugar so you can make appropriate adjustments.
The main point to remember is – enjoy the holidays! Don’t demonize any food groups. You can indulge a bit, but do it mindfully. Moderation has always been the key!