Natalie Harding is a Grace Cottage Family Health physician assistant. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire. She worked at the Valley Medical Group in Greenfield, Mass., before joining the Grace Cottage staff in 2014. Josh Rosenblum joined the Grace Cottage Emergency Department staff in 2019. He also earned his Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire. He was chief of Stratton Mountain Rescue while studying for his PA degree, and he continues to volunteer with Stratton Mountain Rescue, the Stratton Ski Patrol, and the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad.