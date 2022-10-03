GRAFTON — The Grafton Firefighters will hold their 41st tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, under the tents near the firehouse on 711 Route 121 just east of Grafton Village
Locals and visitors alike line up early, waiting for the fire engine air horn to signal the opening of the sale in order to search through the well-organized displays of furniture, housewares, tools, toys, linens, small appliances, books, recordings, and much more. People have been known to return and shop the next day when most everything is half price. The first day of the sale will also feature a food booth by the Grafton School PTG serving hot coffee, baked goods, burgers and more. Fire engines will be on display, and volunteer firefighters will be on hand to answer questions. The sale will go on rain or shine.