DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange at 1008 East-West Road will hold its second annual Vermont Maple Dinner on Saturday, March 26, as a take-out meal, with the option of limited seating in the dining room for those who wish to just sit and eat their meal on site.
The menu will include Maple sweetened baked beans, baked ham, cole slaw, potato salad with Maple Pudding Cake for dessert. The cost is $12/person and reservations are requested to guarantee organizers have enough food. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, the number of meals you wish, and your phone number, in case we have a question. Meals can be picked up between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.