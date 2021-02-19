GUILFORD — Broad Brook Grange is launching a fundraiser to help its host facility, Broad Brook Community Center, which is raising funds for the upcoming Phase 2 of its renovation of the historic grange hall.
One of the most costly items in the project is an “Ansul” kitchen exhaust system, which will cost more than $60,000. State regulations require such an exhaust system for any sort of cooking beyond “warming.”
The Grange has pledged to raise $10,000 to help with this expense, and is starting the campaign with a Grange donation of $1,000.
The Grange is known in the community for its series of annual public meals: The Sugar on Snow Supper, the Mother’s and Father’s Day Brunches, and the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. All of these events require intensive use of the kitchen cooking range.
The brunches are known for made-to-order omelettes, bacon, sausage, pancakes and French toast. At the Sugar Supper, maple syrup is boiled down to a toffee-like concoction for which the supper is named, and accompanied by fried doughnuts. All of these operations require a commercial exhaust system.
Volunteers with the Grange say they look forward to resuming their community meals, and also hope that many families and organizations will be using the Community Center for wedding receptions, parties, and potluck suppers. Guilford’s new Neighborhood Roots Food Collective plans to use the commercial kitchen to hold cooking classes and food preparation workshops.
The system planned for the Community Center will trap grease, vent odors to outdoors, and provide a fire suppression system that meets Vermont code for a commercial kitchen.
The Grange hopes the community will help the Community Center in this major renovation. Donations will be made directly to Broad Brook Community Center, Inc., and will be tax-deductible, and can be submitted online at https://broadbrookcommunitycenter.org/ansul.
Donations may also be made by check payable to Broad Brook Community Center — with “Ansul” on the memo line — sent to treasurer Sandy Garland, 1968 Weatherhead Hollow Rd., Guilford, VT 05301.