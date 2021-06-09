DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange is presenting a take-out only chicken pie supper this Saturday, with pick-up time between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The menu will include old fashioned chicken pie with homemade biscuits, mashed potato, scalloped onions and corn pudding with carrot cake for dessert. All tickets are $10. Reservations strongly suggested can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 by noon on Saturday; leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you would like. Everyone is asked to wear masks and social distance while waiting to pick up your meal.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
John Koopmann, a Lake Host at Spofford Lake, in Spofford, N.H., talks with Michael Collier, from Walpole, N.H., about places the boat has been before the boat goes into the water on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Lee Boucher, of Bellows Falls, Vt., works on one of nine gardens that she started in Bellows Falls on Monday, June 7, 2021.
John Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Greenhouse, in Westminster, Vt., waters plants in his greenhouse before the heat of the day on Monday, June 7, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Twin Valley Union Middle High School honored the graduating class of 2021 at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People show support for the people living in Gaza during Solidarity Fridays at Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, June 4, 2021.