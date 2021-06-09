Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange is presenting a take-out only chicken pie supper this Saturday, with pick-up time between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The menu will include old fashioned chicken pie with homemade biscuits, mashed potato, scalloped onions and corn pudding with carrot cake for dessert. All tickets are $10. Reservations strongly suggested can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 by noon on Saturday; leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you would like. Everyone is asked to wear masks and social distance while waiting to pick up your meal.