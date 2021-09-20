DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 4th Wednesday lunch this Wednesday.
Take-out meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with in-house seating for the meal at noon. Please make a reservation for either a take-out or in-house meal by Tuesday evening if at all possible by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, number of meals you wish, and your telephone number. This helps us be sure we have enough food for everyone.
The meal will include a meatball grinder, a vegetarian meatball substitute, cole slaw and carrot cake for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for those under 60 is suggested. Wearing a mask and social distancing is strongly suggested.