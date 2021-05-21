DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 4th Wednesday take-out only Senior Lunch on Wednesday, May 26, with pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will include Red Flannel Hash (corned beef), cheese and egg casserole, 4-bean salad, and pumpkin upside down pie for dessert. There will be a vegetarian hash option as well.
Reservations are needed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday so organizers know how much food to prepare. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you would like. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.