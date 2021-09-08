DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange will hold an Old Fashion Chicken Pie Supper on Saturday, Sept. 11, with take-out meals available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You will also have the option of sitting and eating either inside the hall or outside at a picnic table if the weather is nice. Masks are at your discretion but are highly recommended.
The menu includes Old Fashioned Chicken Pie (no veggies) with homemade biscuits, mashed potato, corn pudding casserole, Harvard Beets, with apple crisp for dessert. All tickets are $10 and reservations are highly recommended. Make your reservations by 5 p.m. on Friday to guarantee a meal, if at all possible. Call 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number, and the number of meals you want. Organizers do not confirm reservations if you leave a message unless you have a question.