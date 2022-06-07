PUTNEY — Evening Star Grange will hold a take-out only chicken pie supper on Saturday, June 11, with pick-up between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Limited inside seating will be available for those who want to sit and eat onsite.
The menu includes old fashioned chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, marinated carrots, corn pudding with pineapple upside down cake for dessert.
Reservations are needed and can be made by calling the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and the number of meals you would like. Call by 5 p.m. on Friday so organizers can prepare enough food.
All tickets are $12 each and can be paid in cash or personal check made out to Evening Star Grange #154. Benefit our Fuel Fund.