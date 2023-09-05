DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange will be holding its second Chicken Pie Supper on Saturday, Sept. 9, with in-house or take-out servings from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu will consist of old fashioned chicken pie (with biscuits), corn pudding, marinated carrots, and mashed potatoes and gravy, with apple crisp for dessert.
Reservations are requested but not mandatory, to give organizers an idea of how much food to cook. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number, number of meals and whether you are eating in or taking it home. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for children 6-12, and 5 and under eat for free. Check or cash only. Proceeds go towards the Grange's winter fuel fund.