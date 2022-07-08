DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange of Dummerston present their 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch on July 13, with take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house meal served at noon. This week's menu will be baked meat lasagna, vegetarian lasagna, confetti corn salad, with garlic bread and Lemon Breeze for dessert. Reservations are necessary; call the Grange hall at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, number of meals and telephone number. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger crowd is suggested.