DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will host their 2nd Wednesday lunch on Aug. 10, with take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house meal served at noon. The menu will include baked ham, potato salad, pasta salad, summer squash casserole and a blueberry dessert. A vegetarian pasta salad will also be available. Reservations are urged and can be made by Tuesday evening at 802-254-1138. Leave your name, phone number and the number of meals you need for take-out, and indicate whether you are eating inside or taking it with you. A donation of $3 for seniors 60 and over and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.