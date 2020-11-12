WESTMINSTER — Southeastern Vermont Community Action announced a second round of available grants to distribute through its Economic Micro Business Recovery Assistance for the COVID-19 Epidemic program, known as EMBRACE.
The Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee has allocated an additional $1 million in CARES Act funds to be distributed through the state’s five community action agencies’ micro business programs before the end of the calendar year.
Through the program, qualifying small businesses can apply for grants of between $2,500 and $5,000.
Grants can be used to pay for a variety of purposes, and some examples include rent, websites that expand online business opportunity, etc. SEVCA distributed more than $144,000 to 31 businesses in their first round of funding earlier this fall.
“I think it’s terrific that we’ve been so successful at helping very small businesses, micro businesses, many of whom are so small they really aren’t eligible for any of the federal programs,” said Denise Mason, director of Economic Development at SEVCA.
To determine eligibility and apply for EMBRACE funding go to www.mbdp.org. Questions may be directed to Denise Mason at dmason@sevca.org.
For more information about SEVCA, visit sevca.org or call 800-464-9951.