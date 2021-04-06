BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Public Works Department issued its final gravel report for the 2021 spring mud season on Tuesday morning. All local roads are in “good” condition with the exception of a few wet spots.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed. A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.