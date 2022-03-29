BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Public Works Department issued an updated gravel report Tuesday in which all local roads were taken off the "fair" list.
The following roads are listed in “good” condition, but with notes of caution: Rice Farm Road (some moguls); Black Mountain Road (some ruts); Pleasant Valley Road (some ruts); Sunset Lake Road (some moguls); Bonnyvale Road (ruts at asphalt transition); Akley Road (some ruts); Ames Hill and Abbott Road both have some ruts and moguls.
All other roads are listed in “good” condition.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.
The town reduces the weight limit on gravel roads to 24,000 pounds to minimize the damage done to muddy roads by large vehicles.