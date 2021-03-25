BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Public Works Department made some adjustments to its gravel report issued Thursday morning.
Gibson Road has been closed, with a note about a "very large mud hole." Pleasant Valley Road, Bonnyvale Road and Melchen Road are all listed in "fair" condition; material was added to Melchen Road Thursday morning. Ames Hill is also listed in "fair" condition, with road conditions above Robb farm regressing and traditional cold spots.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.