BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Public Works Department downgraded more local roads to “fair” in its Tuesday morning gravel report.
Gibson Road remains closed and Pleasant Valley Road is listed in “poor” condition. The following roads are listed in “fair” condition: Rice Farm Road, Black Mountain Road, East Orchard Street, Orchard Street, Meadowbrook Road (resident traffic only), Sunset Lake Road (showing improvement), Bonnyvale Road, Akley Road, Melchen Road, Ames Hill, and Abbott Road.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.