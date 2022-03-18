BRATTLEBORO — Every year as spring approaches, the frost leaves the ground, making our gravel roads susceptible to muddy conditions. The Brattleboro Department of Public Works issues a gravel conditions report during mud season to serve as a daily guide to those local roads; however, conditions can dramatically worsen within a matter of hours due to weather or traffic.
For the first report of the 2022 mud season, roads listed in "fair" include Rice Farm Road, Gibson Road, Orchard Street (one bad spot near the pond), Pleasant Valley Road, Meadowbrook Road, Sunset Lake Road (muddy in spots but passable), Ames Hill (rough with spots of mud), Abbott Road (very muddy on the first hill off Greenleaf Street).
All other roads are listed in "good" condition.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.
The town reduces the weight limit on gravel roads to 24,000 pounds to minimize the damage done to muddy roads by large vehicles.