BRATTLEBORO — Several local roads have been downgraded in the latest gravel report released by the Brattleboro Public Works Department, on Wednesday.
Meadowbrook Road, Bonnyvale Road and Melchen Road are now listed in “fair condition.” For Bonnyvale Road the town makes note of “traditional cold spots,” and “one bad spot” on Melchen Road with gravel added Wednesday morning.
Ames Hill is listed in “good” condition, but with a side note stating that road conditions above Robb farm are regressing, with traditional cold spots. Sunset Lake Road is listed in “good” condition up to No. 1138 and “fair” above that.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.