BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Public Works Department issued an updated gravel report on Monday.
Roads listed in “fair” include Rice Farm Road; Gibson Road (gravel added on Monday); Pleasant Valley Road (fair to #278 and good beyond that, gravel added Monday); Meadowbrook Road, Sunset Lake Road (several areas very soft, gravel added Monday); Ames Hill (many muddy spots and moguls, gravel will be added Tuesday); Abbott Road (first hill past bridge is bad, gravel added Monday); Barrows Road (a few mudholes).
The following roads are listed in “good” condition, but with notes of caution: Orchard Street (has some ruts); Akley Road (couple of mud holes, gravel added Monday).
All other roads are listed in “good” condition.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.
The town reduces the weight limit on gravel roads to 24,000 pounds to minimize the damage done to muddy roads by large vehicles.