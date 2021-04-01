BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Public Works Department provided the following update in its Thursday morning gravel report:
Gibson Road remains closed. The following roads are still listed in “fair” condition: Pleasant Valley Road, Meadowbrook Road (resident traffic only), and Ames Hill (good to Robb Farm, fair above). Sunset Lake Road is listed in “good” condition but has several moguls on the hill. All other roads are listed in "good" condition.
The town classifies gravel roads into four categories: good, fair, poor and closed.
A road in good condition means that passenger vehicles will be able to travel cautiously, but will pose minimal impact. Expect some rutting and muddy conditions. Emergency service vehicles should be able to travel with little impact on response times.
A road in fair condition means that passenger vehicles with low clearance could suffer damages. High clearance vehicles or four wheel drive is recommended. Expect heavy rutting, washboards, and substantial mud. Travel should be for local residents only. Emergency services response will be slow and difficult on roads with fair condition.
A road in poor condition means that only a high clearance, four wheel drive vehicle will be able to travel the length of this road. Expect heavy rutting, slimy and slippery conditions, and deep mud. Traffic should be for local residents only. Emergency services may have many difficulties on these roads.