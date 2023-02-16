BRATTLEBORO — With warmer temperatures forecasted for the next few days, the Department of Public Works is expecting areas where deterioration will occur on some of the local gravel roads.
Crews are conducting daily checks of the gravel roads and have completed work in preparation for this temperature swing. Motorists who travel on the gravel roads should expect for areas of deterioration through the weekend. DPW officials urge limited travel on these roads by vehicles, especially larger, heavier trucks, which will allow residents safe access and the town’s crews to keep these roads passable.
For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Darren Pacheco at dpacheco@brattleboro.org.