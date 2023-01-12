MONTAGUE, Mass. — Through Jan. 29, Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls presents the exhibit "Photo Beat, Past and Present: Moving Forward in Time, Capturing of the Moment."
Photographer Joe R. Parzych, 31, has been a freelance photojournalist for local newspapers, national magazines and trade journals for many years. He says his photographic storytelling provides an autistic perspective to everyday objects that people overlook. Having started as an apprentice to his grandfather, Joseph A. Parzych of Gill, Mass., his passion for local history and community has fueled his work in journalism since the days of dark-room film photography.
Joe R. Parzych currently resides in Greenfield, Mass., but has family ties to the Green Mountain State. His great-grandfather, George E. Carleton, was a state representative, a Republican from Windham, Vt., in the first half of the 20th century.
This exhibit begins a series of programming and exhibits related to the Smithsonian’s exhibit, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America." At a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, guests can meet photographer Joe R. Parzych and enjoy light refreshments.
For more information, visit greatfallsdiscoverycenter.org. The Great Falls Discovery Center is at 2 Avenue A in Turners Falls.