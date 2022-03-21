BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Connections has received a Community-Based Coalition Enhancement Grant of $250,000 to address the local drug crisis from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
The program enhances the efforts of current or former Drug-Free Communities program recipients to prevent opioid, methamphetamine and prescription drug use among youth ages 12 to 18 across the U.S. GFC is using the funding to involve and engage the local community to reduce the impacts of Adverse Childhood Experiences, a major factor in developing substance use disorder.
With this funding, GFC will support training and technical assistance for employers, health care providers, schools and mentors to increase social connections. This work will also support trauma-informed services and spaces that are accessible to families impacted by generational trauma and substance use. GFC’s youth group, Above the Influence, co-facilitated with Friends for Change, will learn and apply Restorative Practices to create community healing, resiliency, and increase peer supports.