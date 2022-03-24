WILLIAMSVILLE — Join the Living Earth Action Group on April 1 at 5 p.m. on Zoom to discuss green burials. Higher Ground Conservation Burial is all about regenerating forest life with our bodies once their expiration date has come.
Co-founders Michael Mayer and Fred Taylor will share the story of bringing Higher Ground to life and death, grand opening soon.
To register for this Zoom program, email gpaynevt@gmail.com. The link will be sent on April 1. To receive the Living Earth Newsletter, email pcadair@sover.net.