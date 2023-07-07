DUMMERSTON — Alumni and Friends of Green Mountain Camp for Girls will gather at 4 p.m. for a 6 p.m. dinner on Saturday, July 15, at 565 Green Mountain Camp Road for a celebratory reunion and to bid farewell to a cherished piece of camp history.
After years of dedicated service, the iconic White House at Green Mountain Camp will be replaced with a new building that will serve as the director's housing and camp office.
The milestone marks the end of an era as the White House has been an integral part of the camp's identity and memories. Alumni, friends, and supporters of Green Mountain Camp are invited to join in the celebration to bid the White House farewell.
The event promises to be a memorable evening filled with fond reminiscences, a spaghetti dinner, and a chance to take home a tangible piece of Green Mountain Camp. Parts of the White House will be made available by donation, allowing attendees to own a physical memento and contribute to the ongoing success of the camp.
"The White House holds a special place in the hearts of all who have been part of Green Mountain Camp for Girls. Its legacy and the memories it evokes are cherished by campers and staff alike," said Billie Slade, executive director at Green Mountain Camp.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Billie Slade at 802-257-1751, gmcforgirls@gmail.com.