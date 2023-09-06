DUMMERSTON — Energetic hikers are invited to embark on the 7-mile North Trail hike with trail builder Roger Haydock at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Deer Run Nature Preserve Trailhead, 940 Camp Arden Road. The rain date will be Sept. 17.
The North Trail joins three existing trails at the Deer Run Nature Preserve. It begins where the Shoulder Trail ends at a spectacular viewpoint, looking north at the Grassy Brook Valley, northwest up the West River Valley, and looking down on the horse stables far below. After this vista, the North Trail enters an oak-hop hornbeam savanna zig, zags through hemlock woods and passes jumbled boulders. Eventually, it emerges at the north end of 50 acres of floodplain fields, which the trail crosses to reach its endpoint on the West River.
The total distance from the parking lot and back is 7 miles, with a vertical climb of 1,500 feet. Only the energetic should attempt this hike. Bring water and a snack or lunch.
The North Trail is the second to last addition needed to create a 7-mile loop trail at Deer Run. The final section to complete that goal called the Meadow Trail, is currently under construction and will be open in 2024.
Naturalist Dan Dubie will accompany hikers to answer questions and identify flora and fauna.
For questions, contact Green Mountain Conservancy at 802-257-0012 or at info@greenmountainconservancy.org