CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to join fun-filled weekends to get the camps ready for the 2023 season. This year, the Green Mountain Conservation Camp Kehoe"workcation" weekend will be May 6 and 7, and the Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 20 to 22.
“We look forward to workcation weekend all winter long,” said Education Specialist Hannah Phelps in a statement. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause — environmental education for today’s youth.”
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to: one hour, one day or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins, or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.
The Buck Lake camp is in Woodbury and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. This is an excellent community service opportunity for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well has high school and college clubs. The Conservation Camps are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.
For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-249-4199.
Vermont's Conservation Camp program is unique because it is sponsored and directed by the Fish and Wildlife Department professionals and conservationists. Working biologists, foresters, wardens and conservation educators teach young people about their role with Vermont's forests, wetlands, wildlife and fish through interactive activities.
The camp program is sponsored in part through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.