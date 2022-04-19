Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WINDHAM COUNTY — Across the nation, AmeriCorps Seniors strives to bring diverse individuals and institutions together to tackle some of the nation’s toughest challenges. Green Mountain RSVP is celebrating these accomplishments during National Volunteer Month in April, as the organization thanks those who serve and support national service across the country and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

GMRSVP in Windham County is an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteering program for people over age 55 and has over 100 volunteers serving area non-profits, human service organizations, food pantries, hospitals, retirement homes, libraries, and leading exercise groups. These volunteers are driving and doing errands for aging-in-place seniors, delivering meals-on-wheels, visiting people in their homes, helping veterans, and serving in the annual tax aide program. GMRSVP is sponsored by the Southwest Vermont Council on Aging and serves Bennington, Windham and Windsor counties. The organization matches people with volunteer opportunities at area nonprofits that help fellow seniors age in place - longer, happier and healthier.

The following area residents are recognized for their service milestones in the community.

5-plus Years Service

Nancy Anderson, Marlboro

Alan Baker, Wilmington

Warren Bartlett, Dover

Bob Bashford, Brattleboro

Cheryl Baxley, Brattleboro

Patti Buck, Dover

Maryann Cheveralls, Whitingham

Dede Clair, Londonderry

Wendy Collins, Brattleboro

Carol Crosier, Brattleboro

Andi Donovan, Brattleboro

Dr. Edward Flower, Jamaica

Judy Flower, Jamaica

Pat Haine, Guilford

Diane Heileman, Brattleboro

Pat Ireton, Brattleboro

Rene Johnson, Brattleboro

Jean Jordan, Landgrove

Betsy Judson, Brattleboro

G. Khalsa, Dummerston

Kathy Korb, Vernon

Jean Momaney, Dummerson

Georgia Morgan, Brattleboro

Didi Prignano, Newfane

Susan Rohde, Brattleboro

Faith Schuster, Dover

Nancy Shulman, Brattleboro

Joyce St. Jean, Brattleboro

Marge Thurber, Dover

Elaine Villano, Winhall

Jane Westfall, Bellows Falls

Kathy Wheeler, Dover

10-plus years

Ina Abildgaard, Whitingham

Ruth Chamberlin, Brattleboro

Claire Gilman, Hinsdale, N.H.

Bill Gottesman, Brattleboro

Nori Howe, Brattleboro

Linda Kersten, Dover

Juanita Lane, Brattleboro

Lynn Martin, Brattleboro

Lucinda McGovern, Brattleboro

Doris Stephens, Brattleboro

Ruth Tilghman, Brattleboro

Twyla Wallace, Dover

15-plus years

Neal Carter, Newfane

Carol Corwin, Brattleboro

Janet Dube, Bellows Falls

Joanne Gay, North Walpole

Shirley King, Brattleboro

Bob Oeser, Brattleboro

Marlene Wein, Wilmington

20-plus years

Jean Highter, Brattleboro

Bea Latulippe, Guilford

Lilias Macbean Hart, Wilmington

Mary Miller, Vernon

Carol Moriarty, Brattleboro

Monika Reich, Brattleboro

25-plus years

Janice Martin, Brattleboro

Norma Shakun, Brattleboro

Bob Sisler, Brattleboro

Russell Stephens, Brattleboro

Mary Stockwell, Brattleboro

30-plus years

Marcia Dorey, Vernon

Hugh Haggerty, Bellows Falls

Mildred Maloskie, Brattleboro