WINDHAM COUNTY — Across the nation, AmeriCorps Seniors strives to bring diverse individuals and institutions together to tackle some of the nation’s toughest challenges. Green Mountain RSVP is celebrating these accomplishments during National Volunteer Month in April, as the organization thanks those who serve and support national service across the country and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.
GMRSVP in Windham County is an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteering program for people over age 55 and has over 100 volunteers serving area non-profits, human service organizations, food pantries, hospitals, retirement homes, libraries, and leading exercise groups. These volunteers are driving and doing errands for aging-in-place seniors, delivering meals-on-wheels, visiting people in their homes, helping veterans, and serving in the annual tax aide program. GMRSVP is sponsored by the Southwest Vermont Council on Aging and serves Bennington, Windham and Windsor counties. The organization matches people with volunteer opportunities at area nonprofits that help fellow seniors age in place - longer, happier and healthier.
The following area residents are recognized for their service milestones in the community.
5-plus Years Service
Nancy Anderson, Marlboro
Alan Baker, Wilmington
Warren Bartlett, Dover
Bob Bashford, Brattleboro
Cheryl Baxley, Brattleboro
Patti Buck, Dover
Maryann Cheveralls, Whitingham
Dede Clair, Londonderry
Wendy Collins, Brattleboro
Carol Crosier, Brattleboro
Andi Donovan, Brattleboro
Dr. Edward Flower, Jamaica
Judy Flower, Jamaica
Pat Haine, Guilford
Diane Heileman, Brattleboro
Pat Ireton, Brattleboro
Rene Johnson, Brattleboro
Jean Jordan, Landgrove
Betsy Judson, Brattleboro
G. Khalsa, Dummerston
Kathy Korb, Vernon
Jean Momaney, Dummerson
Georgia Morgan, Brattleboro
Didi Prignano, Newfane
Susan Rohde, Brattleboro
Faith Schuster, Dover
Nancy Shulman, Brattleboro
Joyce St. Jean, Brattleboro
Marge Thurber, Dover
Elaine Villano, Winhall
Jane Westfall, Bellows Falls
Kathy Wheeler, Dover
10-plus years
Ina Abildgaard, Whitingham
Ruth Chamberlin, Brattleboro
Claire Gilman, Hinsdale, N.H.
Bill Gottesman, Brattleboro
Nori Howe, Brattleboro
Linda Kersten, Dover
Juanita Lane, Brattleboro
Lynn Martin, Brattleboro
Lucinda McGovern, Brattleboro
Doris Stephens, Brattleboro
Ruth Tilghman, Brattleboro
Twyla Wallace, Dover
15-plus years
Neal Carter, Newfane
Carol Corwin, Brattleboro
Janet Dube, Bellows Falls
Joanne Gay, North Walpole
Shirley King, Brattleboro
Bob Oeser, Brattleboro
Marlene Wein, Wilmington
20-plus years
Jean Highter, Brattleboro
Bea Latulippe, Guilford
Lilias Macbean Hart, Wilmington
Mary Miller, Vernon
Carol Moriarty, Brattleboro
Monika Reich, Brattleboro
25-plus years
Janice Martin, Brattleboro
Norma Shakun, Brattleboro
Bob Sisler, Brattleboro
Russell Stephens, Brattleboro
Mary Stockwell, Brattleboro
30-plus years
Marcia Dorey, Vernon
Hugh Haggerty, Bellows Falls
Mildred Maloskie, Brattleboro