Spring has arrived and with it, Vermont’s annual Green-Up Day. The first Saturday in May many towns throughout the Green Mountain State will receive a spring cleaning as locals gather for a community event that often includes picnics and other refreshments while teaching children to take pride in their town.
Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources has granted an exemption from Act 148 – The Universal Recycling and Composting Act for Green-Up Day. For this event, trash and recycled containers can be mixed together in one bag. Volunteers are encouraged to wear bright clothing, use gloves, check for ticks, and watch out for poison ivy. Do not pick up any needles, but notify the police of location.
Several towns in Windham County have posted their Green Up Day plans:
ROCKINGHAM
(Including Bellows Falls and Saxton River)
Volunteers can pick up the familiar green bags to clean up neighborhoods, roads, parks and playgrounds. Bags are available at J&H Hardware, the Saxtons River Market, Town Clerk’s Office, and Lisai’s Market.
People are free to pick up green bags on their own and independently do their own clean-up around their neighborhoods/parks/roadways. Once an area is clean, the green bags can be left by the side of the road for town-wide pick-up on May 9 or dropped off at the Rockingham Highway Garage, or the Bellows Falls Garage. Trucks will no longer be stationed in Saxtons River. Tires will not be accepted at the other locations
To report an area that needs a special crew or to volunteer to captain a team, email Guy Payne, Green Up Day Rockingham Coordinator, at gpayne@gmail.com.
TOWNSHEND
Community Hope & Action is spearheading the effort in Townshend, where volunteers will meet in front of Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School beginning at 9 a.m. Come get your trash bags and complementary goodies then clean up your neighborhood roads and waterways. Filled bags can be dropped off at the Townshend transfer station on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. free of charge.
Questions: Contact West River Valley Thrives at 802-365-4700 or wrvthrives@gmail.com
WHITINGHAM
Jacksonville and Whitingham volunteers should meet at the Town Hill playground Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. to select an area to green up.
Volunteers will kick off the day with coffee and doughnuts, and then later Green Up volunteers can enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers cooked by the Whitingham/ Jacksonville Lion’s Club. Garbage bags will be provided. Call Aysha or Todd at 802-368-2807 for more information or to suggest areas in need of greening up.
WILMINGTON
Come to Buzzy Towne Park on South Main Street for bag distribution and route assignments on Saturday, May 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. (rain or shine). All ages are welcome — in groups or individually. Children must be with an adult. Volunteers will collect litter on the roadsides along an assigned route and drop off the filled bags in the town truck at old high school parking lot or leave them along roadsides with any large items next to full bags.
For questions or route sign-up prior to May 7, or to suggest an area that needs cleaning up, email Kathy Larsen at kdlarsen 1948@gmail.com. If community service hours are needed, email Kathy before May 7 or bring your form on May 7.
For more Vermont Green Up day information go to greenupvermont.org.