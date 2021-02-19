BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Building Network’s (VGBN) ninth annual Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Competition is now open for submissions. This statewide competition recognizes exemplary residential and commercial buildings that excel in green building strategies — including water, health, transportation, and affordability — and meet the highest standard of demonstrated energy performance.
Submissions are due on Wednesday, March 10, at 5 p.m. Winners of the awards will be announced and showcased at VGBN’s annual Vermont Green Building Celebration this spring.
For more information and application materials, visit: vtgreenbuildingnetwork.org/awards