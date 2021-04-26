PUTNEY — Traditionally, The Greenwood School in Putney holds its annual Gettysburg Address recitation program in front of a live, captive audience. However, due to COVID safety restrictions, this year the signature event was live-streamed from the historic Latchis Theater in downtown Brattleboro. The anticipation wasn’t lost as family and friends from around the country and globe tuned in to watch the Greenwood students step up to the podium. Reciting by memory, hundreds of students have taken this annual rite of passage since 1978.
The filmed program will be aired on Brattleboro Community TV on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. Tune in to this heartwarming program, cheer the students on, and support Greenwood’s longstanding Gettysburg Address recitation event.