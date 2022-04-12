PUTNEY — Students from The Greenwood School are being featured all this week on Brattleboro Community Television to spotlight their public speaking skills.
Every spring since 1978, Greenwood students take to the stage, one after the other, to recite the historic Gettysburg Address or an important alternative speech as part of the school’s Renowned Recitation program. They recite before an audience of faculty, family, peers, and a panel of judges; first, second, and third place medals are awarded to winners for orating excellence.
Learning Abraham Lincoln’s inspiring 1863 call for freedom or a meaningful alternative speech does not happen in days or weeks; it is a much longer process, where teachers work with students individually, teasing apart every word for context, significance, intonation, and presentation. Once memorized, the students practice reciting their speeches in front of their peers and teachers, hoping to qualify for their brave turn on stage.
It can be an emotional experience as the audience anticipates success for each student stepping up to the podium. The program is recognized as a monumental accomplishment and a milestone event for both students and their families. This year, Greenwood’s 2022 Gettysburg Address program was held live at the historic Latchis Theatre in downtown Brattleboro on March 11.
Airtimes on BCTV Channel 1075 are as follows: Wednesday at 4 p.m.; Thursday at 6 a.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.; and Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Greenwood School is a private boarding and day school in Putney for students in grades 6 through 12 with language-based learning disabilities.