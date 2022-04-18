BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Workers’ Center will host a family-friendly Grillin’ & Chillin’ outdoor event this Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New England Youth Theater, 100 Flat St. Enjoy food with others from the community and share your experiences with healthcare. The event is handicap accessible.
According to the Center, thousands of people in Vermont struggle to get the healthcare they need — and yet up to 30,000 people in the state may be kicked off of Medicaid while others will experience higher premiums when the federal pandemic emergency expires this summer or in the fall.
"Let's call on Vermont’s elected officials to move forward together and not one step back on our human right to healthcare," organizers said in a statement.