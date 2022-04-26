BRATTLEBORO — Groundworks Collaborative is hosting a small open house on Thursday, April 28, in the organization's new building at 60 South Main Street that will be home to Groundworks' Case Management and Representative Payee programs, as well as a dedicated location for the organization's growing Healthworks collaboration.
Healthworks is the program that brings embedded providers from the Brattleboro Retreat, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and HCRS onsite to work specifically with participants in Groundworks' shelters and permanent supportive housing programs.
The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with feature speakers starting at 5:15 p.m.
Parking will be tight, so attendees are encouraged to carpool. RSVPs are requested and can be sent to: LBennett@GroundworksVT.org