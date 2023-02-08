BRATTLEBORO — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $2 million that will in part go to ReachOutWorks, an effort by Groundworks Collaborative to serve unsheltered people, some of them living in individual and group encampments on publicly accessible land.
ReachOutWorks is aimed at connecting them to healthcare and housing services.
Nationally, nearly $315 million in grants were announced to 46 communities.
Together, these federal funds comprise a first-of-its-kind package of resources to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings and people experiencing homelessness in rural areas. Funds will also support Vermont State Housing Authority programs.
"The Special CoC NOFO-Rural award expands our 'A Way Home' program to fund much-needed housing case management services, as well as security deposits, property damages, and vacancy costs, to serve Vermonters with severe service needs who are experiencing homelessness," said Daniel Blankenship, VSHA's homeless programs and policy director. "Ongoing rental assistance will be provided as part of a partnership with project-based voucher programs with the VSHA and local Public Housing Agencies, including Rutland and Brattleboro."
