GUILFORD — Guilford Cares will sponsor a Carpenter Hill Trail Walk on Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Put on your sturdy walking shoes and come explore the grounds surrounding the historic Carpenter House at the top of Carpenter Hill Road. The guide, Karen Murphy, will lead participants on a loop walk through the woods, a small hay field and apple orchard, then back to the front of the house by a pond, stone walls and gardens. For those interested, there is a nearby cemetery with gravestones dating from the 1700s to the present, including that of Ben Carpenter, the second Lieutenant Governor of Vermont. Murphy will be able to point out other notable stones and facts as well.
The Carpenter Hill House is 1.4 miles up Carpenter Hill Road from Guilford Center Road. Park in the driveway or in the pull-off a hundred yards further down the road.
Watch for announcements of two more monthly walks in Guilford in mid-September and mid-October.
Contact Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com for more information or to request a ride.