GUILFORD — Guilford Cares and the Guilford Conservation Commission will sponsor a walk down Abijah Prince Road with guides Shaun and Karen Murphy, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Abijah Prince Road.
Walkers will admire giant maple trees, and identify plants growing along the path, and bird calls above. Just off the road, walkers will find the Abijah and Lucy Prince cellar hole dating back to 1874 and recall the history behind that early settlement.
The Class 4 road is about a mile round trip. It is not arduous, but there is a steady uphill on the return trip. Walking sticks are helpful, and walkers should come prepared against ticks.
Parking is limited at the start of the walk. The organization suggests carpooling, meeting by 10:10 a.m. at Broad Brook Community Center.
Watch for detailed announcements preceding each of the remaining walks: July 11, Tapalou Guilds Farm; Aug. 8, Hayes Road; Sept. 12, Fort Dummer State Park; Oct. 10, Black Gum Swamp, J. Maynard Miller Municipal Forest.
For more information or to request a ride Contact Guilford Cares by calling 802-579-1350 or email guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com.