GUILFORD — It’s time to get outdoors, see scenic Guilford and enjoy good company along the way. Beginning Friday, April 22, Guilford Cares will lead both monthly and weekly walks.
Weekly “Lap Walks” will take place at the Playscape in Guilford Center, every Friday morning at 10:30 beginning April 22. The Playscape is a delightful little park with a babbling brook and a gravel walking path around its perimeter. This activity is ideal for all fitness levels. The path is flat and walkers can choose to do one lap then relax at picnic tables, or as many laps as desired. Walking sticks and even 4-wheeled walkers and transport chairs will be available. The Playscape is a short distance up Carpenter Hill Rd. From Guilford Center Rd. turn right at the Guilford Free Library and look for the park on your right.
Monthly Walks Around Guilford will take place May through October mornings at 10:30.
Walk the Weeks Forest Carriage Trail with us on Tuesday, May 17 where we will identify early spring plants and geological features with the help of Karen Murphy, Guilford Conservation Commission. The trail is suitable for all who enjoy walking. It is short, smooth and level. There are three benches along the trail for resting and enjoying the scenery. The trail head is on Carpenter Hill Rd, across from the one room schoolhouse a short distance past the Guilford Free Library.
Watch for announcements of future walks scheduled for the following months:
- June 13: Packer Corner neighborhood stroll
- July 12: Keets Brook Road
- August 9: Carpenter Hill House grounds and trails
- September 13: Green River Meadows
- October 11: Leaf Peeping Surprise
Contact Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com for more information or to request a ride. And, by the way, did you know that the term senior refers to folks who are typically 60 and older?