GUILFORD — Guilford seniors 65 and older are invited to attend a new Support Group meeting twice a month.
The first meetings start from 1 to 2 p.m. on July 6 and 20 and will continue every first and third Thursday of the month at the Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road.
Attendees will talk about the challenges of aging. Deb Albright, a retired nurse and professional facilitator, will help the group follow some simple guidelines, but participants will determine what comes up for discussion. Also discussed will be a range of topics, including health and fitness, loneliness, communication with family and change. Fellow seniors will have insights and helpful ideas to share.
For more information or to request a ride, contact Guilford Cares: 802-579-1350; guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com.