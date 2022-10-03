GUILFORD — The last Seniors Walk of the season offered by Guilford Cares will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The group will drive up North Belden Hill to a dramatic overlook where participants will take in the fall colors in a spectacular view of mountains and valleys. Local residents will help identify what we see, provide some history and point out an architecturally interesting house. The is an easy walk on mowed fields, or you can walk 0.3 uphill miles from the parking lot.
Meet at 10:30 in the parking lot at the Sweet Pond State Park trailhead, 2763 Sweet Pond Road. From there participants will carpool to the top of North Belden Hill. The parking lot is about 6 miles from the corner of Guilford Center Road and Weatherhead Hollow where you can choose to take Weatherhead Hollow Road or Guilford Center Road to Sweet Pond Road.
For more information contact Guilford Cares, guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com or 802-579-1350.