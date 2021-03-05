GUILFORD — The Guilford Cares Food Pantry will move out of the Broad Brook Community Center (former Grange building) after March 11 to make way for major renovations to the building.
Thanks to the generosity of the Guilford Fair Trustees, the Guilford Cares Food Pantry will move to temporary quarters in the First Aid Building at the Guilford Fairgrounds. The Pantry will remain open with curbside service every Thursday, from 5 to 6 p.m., beginning March 18 at the Fairgrounds. The Broad Brook Community Center will be closed for well over a year.
The Food Pantry has had the same home since its founding in January 2011, so this move is a big deal for Guilford Cares. Future possibilities lead to such questions as, “Is it time to find a dedicated home?” “Could we expand and improve our Food Pantry, Medical Equipment Loan, Community Nursing and wellness programs in a permanent space in Guilford?”
Guilford Cares says it will be reaching out to the community for feedback and ideas.