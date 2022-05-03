GUILFORD — To encourage area seniors to get outdoors for some moderate exercise, see scenic Guilford and enjoy good company along the way, Guilford Cares is leading both monthly and weekly walks.
Weekly “Lap Walks” take place at the Playscape in Guilford Center, every Friday morning at 10:30. The Playscape is a delightful little park with a babbling brook and a gravel walking path around its perimeter. This activity is ideal for all fitness levels. The path is flat and walkers can choose to do one lap, then relax at picnic tables, or as many laps as desired. Walking sticks and even four-wheeled walkers and transport chairs will be available. The Playscape is a short distance up Carpenter Hill Road. From Guilford Center Road turn right at the Guilford Free Library and look for the park on your right. Monthly walks around Guilford will take place May through October mornings at 10:30.
Walk the Weeks Forest Carriage Trail on May 17, where participants will identify early spring plants and geological features with the help of Karen Murphy, of the Guilford Conservation Commission. The trail is suitable for all who enjoy walking. It is short, smooth and level. There are three benches along the trail for resting and enjoying the scenery. The trail head is on Carpenter Hill Road, across from the one room schoolhouse a short distance past the Guilford Free Library.
Watch for announcements of future walks scheduled for the coming months:
June 13: Packer Corner neighborhood stroll
July 12: Keets Brook Road
Aug. 9: Carpenter Hill House grounds and trails
Sept. 13: Green River Meadows
Oct. 11: Leaf Peeping Surprise
Contact Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com for more information or to request a ride. And, by the way, did you know that the term “senior” refers to folks who are typically 60 and older?